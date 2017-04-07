版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 09:43 BJT

Nikkei trim gains as yen jumps after US missile strikes on Syria airbase

TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks trimmed gains on Friday morning as the yen jumped against the dollar after the United states launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 18,637.82 after dipping briefly into negative territory. It had risen to as high as 18,785.73 earlier in the session.

The United States launched cruise missile strikes on an airbase in Syria, U.S. officials said on Thursday, responding to a deadly poison gas attack that Washington has blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐