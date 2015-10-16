Nikkei up on real estate, financials, as stimulus expectations build

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese shares rose during
midmorning trade on Friday after gains on Wall Street and upbeat
U.S. price and jobless claims data eased recent concerns over
the U.S. economy, while rising expectations of further Bank of
Japan stimulus fuelled buying.
Market participants said expectations that the Bank of Japan
would offer fresh stimulus following its October 30 policy
meeting have "strengthened considerably," which has driven
buying.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.6 percent to
18,381.26 in midmorning trade.
"People are out there looking for ways to make money on
further easing because the sentiment that's being pushed by the
street and by brokers is that there will be fresh stimulus from
the BOJ," said Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry
International Trading.
"That's the sentiment that's pushing things up and you can
see it in the way real estate is taking the lead."
The Topix real estate subindex added 3.5 percent
during midmorning trade. Mitsui Fudosan Co climbed 3.4
percent while Tokyu Fudosan Holdings added 5.7 percent
and Mitsubishi Estate Co rose 2.7 percent.
Insurance and financial shares also outperformed, as did the
pharmaceutical sector, which gained 2.1 percent as
investors continued to buy defensive shares. Kyowa Hakko Kirin
shares climbed 3.5 percent while Taisho Pharmaceutical
gained 4.1 percent.
The broader Topix added 1.5 percent to 1,513.31
during midmorning trade. All but one of its 33 subindexes
remained in positive territory, with retail alone in the
negative.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.7 percent to
13,570.52.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)