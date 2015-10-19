Nikkei pares early losses as nervous investors digest China data

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 19 Japanese shares fell on Monday but
pared early losses after data showed China's economy did not
cool as much as expected in the third quarter.
The Nikkei share average ended the morning session
down 0.6 percent at 18,190.36 points.
Sectors with significant exposure in China fell steadily
early in the morning as investors nervously awaited a slew of
key economic data from China.
"There was a bit of concern because Premier Li recently made
comments about the difficulty of achieving 7 percent GDP growth,
which dampened sentiment ahead of the figures coming out, so
people are quite pleased to see it beat estimates at 6.9
percent," said Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry
International Trading, in Hong Kong.
"These numbers are good for Japan, particularly for
construction and possibly for related sectors with exposure in
China."
China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third
quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations for 6.8
percent but still the slowest since the global financial crisis,
putting pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures.
Shares of Japanese iron and steelmakers fell 1.6
percent, with Kobe Steel shedding 2.6 percent and JFE
Holdings slipping 2 percent.
Construction gained 0.8 percent.
The Topix subindex for real estate shed 1.3
percent during the morning session, erasing some of the sector's
Friday gains.
Asahi Kasei Corp continued its tumble following
last Wednesday's disclosure that its subsidiary subcontracted
faulty installation of foundation piles and then modified data
in reports concerning the Yokohama apartment complex. The
construction outfit fell 8 percent during the morning session.
Pharmaceutical shares reversed early losses to
gain 0.5 percent as investors continue to buy cyclical shares.
Tokyo Electric Power Co gained 3.4 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported the utility would issue bonds
for the first time in six years, raising 330 billion yen ($2.77
billion) through multiple offerings within the 2016 fiscal year.
The debt issuance, said to be underwritten by five major
brokerages, would be TEPCO's first since confidence in the
utility was shattered by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster
in 2011.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,497.27 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7 percent to
close the morning session at 13,399.65.
($1 = 119.3100 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)