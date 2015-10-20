Nikkei up slightly in cautious trade before key central bank meetings

* KDDI contributes hefty positive points to Nikkei after
upgrade
* Key meetings of central banks keep investors cautious
* Takata falls after U.S. regulator signals expanded recall
probe
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese stocks were higher on
Tuesday morning led by the telecom sector but gains were capped
as investors remained cautious before key events expected
through this week until month-end.
KDDI Corp soared 5.8 percent and contributed a
hefty positive 36 points to the Nikkei benchmark after Deutsche
Securities hiked its rating to 'buy' from 'hold', saying that
the stock is oversold after dropping 20 percent from its August
peak.
Interest in KDDI appeared to spillover to rival NTT Docomo
Inc, which rose 3.0 percent.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 18,209.65 in
midmorning trade after shedding 0.9 percent on Monday.
Traders said that investors are adopting a cautious approach
before key policy meetings of developed country central banks.
The European Central Bank's policy meeting is scheduled this
Thursday, followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review
on Oct. 27-28 and the Bank Of Japan's policy meeting on Oct. 30.
"A relatively quiet market reflects investors' cautious
stances on the ECB meeting and other meetings," said Hikaru
Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Until
then, investors are taking their cues from U.S. earnings and
Japanese companies' earnings."
Exporters were mixed, with Honda Motor Co rising
0.2 percent, Toyota Motor Corp falling 0.3 percent and
Panasonic Corp shedding 0.6 percent.
Brewer Takara Holdings Inc outperformed the market,
jumping 9.1 percent after raising its April-Sept earnings
outlook. It now expects an operating profit of 3.8 billion yen,
up from its previously forecast 2.9 billion yen.
Takata Corp dropped 3.2 percent after U.S.
regulators signalled that their investigation into the company's
air bag inflators will expand beyond 11 automakers.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,498.71 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
13,416.03.
