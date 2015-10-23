Nikkei rises to near 2-month high after ECB signals more stimulus

* Nikkei up 3.0 pct for the week

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply to a near two-month high on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that new stimulus measures could come as early as December, boosting riskier assets.

The Nikkei jumped 2.3 percent to 18,858.43 points by midmorning after rising to as much as 18,886.75, the highest since Aug. 31.

For the week, the Nikkei looked set for a gain of 3.0 percent.

After the ECB held policy steady at its meeting on Thursday as widely expected, Draghi told a news conference that ECB policymakers were "open to the full menu of monetary policy" to stoke the euro zone economy as needed.

"The ECB's stance to continue with stimulus measures soothed tension in the market," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information department at Amundi Japan.

He said that world central banks such as the Bank Of Japan have been implementing easing for a long time to counter deflation, while the Federal Reserve embarked on monetary stimulus with the hope of steering its economy through the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

"The market is accustomed to the easing environment, so it has been insecure with growing expectations that the U.S. is moving towards mild inflation by raising a rate soon. The market was relieved after the ECB's comment," Hamasaki said.

The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,548.02 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to 13,875.06.

All 33 of Topix's subsectors were in positive territory.

Exporters were higher after rising risk sentiment helped the yen drop to a one-month low of 120.78 to the dollar on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.5 percent, Honda Motor Co gained 3.7 percent and Advantest Corp added 2.4 percent.

Brokerages and banks also attracted buying, with Nomura Holdings soaring 4.9 percent and Daiwa Securities Group rising 2.9 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advancing 2.4 percent. (Editing by Kim Coghill)