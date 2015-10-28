Nikkei rises in light trade ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese stocks rose during light
trading on Wednesday morning as earnings-related news nudged
share prices higher, although many investors remained on the
sidelines ahead of upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of
Japan meetings.
The Fed meets Wednesday and the Bank of Japan on Friday, with
investors on tenterhooks for news of potential rate cuts and
stimulus measures.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.6 percent to end
the morning session at 18,890.21.
"The markets are still under the sway of fiscal policy at
the moment," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry
International Trading.
"The focus is still very much on governments and central
bank policy and there's a lack of consensus on what policy
outcomes might be, which has kept conviction down and turnover
in the market low."
Fresh data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
showed that Japan's retail sales for September fell 0.2 percent
from a year earlier but rose 0.7 percent from the previous month
after flat growth in August.
Market participants said the retail data failed to impact
the market significantly, in part because it had been priced in
due to a six-day September holiday that comes every six years,
which caused consumers to spend on travel rather than goods. The
Topix subindex for retailers fell 0.1 percent during
the morning session.
Japanese shares linked to Apple gained after the
tech giant announced higher-than-expected earnings and revenue.
Alps Electric added 1.3 percent during the morning
session and Fanuc soared 5.14 percent, despite
reporting quarterly profits that missed expectations.
Market players said that Fanuc's gains were helped by the
fact that its earnings report was not as bad as many had
expected.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp gained 7.3 percent after
posting a quarterly profit that beat its own forecast.
Pharmaceutical shares led the morning's gains,
adding 1.4 percent as cautious investors continued to buy
defensive shares.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to end the
morning session at 1,546.18.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to
13,865.47.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt)