Nikkei rises as weak yen helps sentiment after Yellen comments; JT surges

* Japan Tobacco best contributor to Nikkei
* Japan Post shares soar for 2nd day on strong demand
* Takata plunges as Honda says will no longer use its
inflators
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 5 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
morning after the dollar strengthened against the yen as the
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a possible
December interest rate "liftoff", while Japan Tobacco's dividend
hike attracted buying.
Japan Tobacco Inc soared 6.8 percent and
contributed a hefty 11 points to the Nikkei share average's rise
after it raised its full-year dividend payout outlook to
118 yen per share from 108 yen per share.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 19,034.02 in midmorning trade
after gaining 1.3 percent on Wednesday helped by strong demand
by three Japan Post shares, which surged as investors rushed to
get a piece of the group's $12 billion initial public offering.
On Wednesday, the Fed's Yellen laid out what now appears the
base case at the U.S. central bank - that low unemployment,
continued growth and faith in a impending return of inflation
meant the U.S. was ready for higher interest rates.
"On top of good corporate earnings announcements, the weak
yen helped support market sentiment," said Takuya Takahashi, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Although the dollar was at 121.43 yen at 0131 GMT and
triggered profit-taking in some exporters, it had reached a
two-month high of 121.72 yen overnight, helping overall
sentiment.
The three Japan Post shares extended their gains into the
second day, with Japan Post Insurance Co soaring more
than 17 percent, Japan Post Bank Co gaining 8 percent
and Japan Post Holdings Co climbing 5 percent.
"There is strong demand in the Japan Post shares. Their high
yields are really attractive," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief
portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management.
Bucking the strength, Takata Corp plunged 21
percent to a 6-1/2-year low after top customer Honda Motor Co
said it would stop using Takata's front air bag
inflators.
Honda dropped 2.0 percent to 3,939 yen after CLSA cut its
rating to 'outperform' from 'buy' despite the automaker's
earnings outlook hike which was better than the market expected.
"Honda had a tough FY3/15 on the back of quality-related
issues, particularly the Takata airbag problem, and these issues
continued to harass Honda today," CLSA wrote in a report.
CLSA added that nonetheless, profit slightly beat
expectations. But with its share price approaching its target
price of 4,550 yen, it cut Honda's rating.
Meanwhile, the market is focused on Toyota Motor Corp's
earnings, which are scheduled to come out after the
market close.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,549.67 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to
13,937.13.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)