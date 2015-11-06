Nikkei edges up as yen weakens ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data

TOKYO Nov 6 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday
morning as a weaker yen helped keep the benchmark Nikkei index
above 19,000 points, while investors awaited the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report due later in the day.
Market players also waited on comments from Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, due later in the afternoon.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.5 percent to end
the morning session at 19,206.03.
"Tonight's payroll numbers are very important for sentiment
on whether we'll see a December liftoff from the Fed," said
Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading.
"But for Japanese companies with exposure to U.S. consumers,
they're also a window into U.S. consumer sentiment, so they will
be of special interest for sectors like autos."
As a strong jobs report will support the likelihood the Fed
will start raising interest rates from December, the yen's
reaction to the figures will be a kind of litmus test for what's
to come, market players said.
"If the yen can resume its weakening trend in the wake of
payroll figures then the Japan rally is still on," said Stefan
Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit Suisse.
Japan's retail sector added 1.2 percent, making
it the top-performing sector for the morning. Yamada Denki Co
Ltd rose 5.8 percent during the morning session,
extending Thursday gains that came after it raised its guidance
and its year-end dividend.
The Topix subindex for precision instruments
added 1.2 percent, helped by Terumo Corp, which gained
6.2 percent to hit a record-high after raising its dividend
outlook for the year ending March 2016.
Takata Corp continued its downward spiral after
more automakers considered abandoning its air bag inflators. The
scandal-hit auto parts maker fell 12.2 percent after touching a
6-year low earlier in the morning session.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,559.89 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to end
the morning session at 14,031.33.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)