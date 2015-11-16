Nikkei falls on Paris attacks, weak GDP raises stimulus expectations

* Weak Japan GDP draws expectations for more measures -
traders
* Paris attacks hit airline and travel agency stocks
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to the lowest in more than a week on Monday morning after Friday
night's attacks in Paris curbed risk appetite, dragging down
exporters as well as airline and travel agency stocks.
On the other hand, weak data showing that Japan's economy
slipped back into recession in the last quarter drew market
expectations for the government to launch stimulus measures,
which lent some support to sentiment.
The world's third-largest economy shrank an annualised 0.8
percent in July-September, more than a median market forecast
for a 0.2 percent contraction, government data showed on Monday.
The data may influence affect debate among policymakers on
how much fiscal spending should be earmarked in a supplementary
budget that is expected to be compiled this fiscal year.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 19,408.97 in
mid-morning trade after declining to as low as 19,252.04, the
lowest since Nov. 6.
Analysts said that Monday's drop was mainly triggered by
risk-aversion after Islamic State-linked attackers carried out a
series of coordinated assaults in Paris that killed more than
130 people.
"The Japanese market was overbought, so anything could
trigger a correction, and the attacks in Paris became one," said
Chihiro Ohta, general manager at investment research at SMBC
Nikko Securities, adding that foreign investors are likely to
shun risky assets for the time being.
The safe-haven yen strengthened, dragging down exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.6 percent, Nikon Corp
dropped 1.6 percent and Mazda Motor Corp declined 2.1
percent.
Airline stocks lost ground as the Paris attacks sapped
confidence in travel and tourism stocks, with ANA Holdings Inc
falling 2.5 percent and Japan Airlines
dropping 3.1 percent. Travel agency stocks tumbled, with H.I.S.
Co diving 4.7 percent, KNT-CT Holdings Co
nosediving 5.1 percent, Eurasia Travel dropping 3.5
percent and Nikko Travel Co shedding 4.5 percent.
On the other hand, Japan's weak quarterly economic data
boosted expectations that the government may have to launch
stimulus measures to bolster the economy, traders said.
"The headline was weak, but the market is shifting to
expectations for more measures," said Mitsushige Akino, chief
fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
He noted that the market will likely continue in its hope
that the Bank Of Japan will ease policy at some future point.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,573.95
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
14,183.04.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Edititng by Eric Meijer)