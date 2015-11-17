Nikkei climbs after Wall St gains, exporters helped by stronger dollar

* Attention back to views Fed will raise rate in Dec -
traders
* Risk aversion fades after Wall Street gains
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday morning with all sectors in positive
territory after U.S. stocks rose, while exporters outperformed
after the dollar strengthened as the market refocused attention
of an imminent U.S. rate hike.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 19,662.91 in
midmorning trade, erasing all of the drops posted on Monday
after Friday's deadly attacks in Paris sapped risk appetite.
Exporters gained ground after the dollar added about 0.1
percent to 123.24 yen, moving away from the previous
session's one-week low of 122.23 as investors' risk aversion
faded. Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.9 percent, Tokyo
Electron soared 2.7 percent and Fanuc Corp
surged 3.7 percent.
"Investors think that the attacks in Paris would have little
impact on the global economy in the long-term," said Hikaru
Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Depending
on new developments, the market could get affected in the
future, but right now, market consensus is that the attacks have
a limited impact on the stock market."
French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
Meanwhile, the market has focused on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate as
early as December.
Traders say some investors are likely to take any interest
rate hike in their stride given the Fed has been quite explicit
about its policy intentions while others are worried that some
turbulence is inevitable in emerging markets.
"Equities, currencies and U.S. rates have priced in this
expectation to some extent already, but on the other hand, the
outlook for emerging markets is hard to gauge," said Yoshito
Sakakibara, executive director and economist at JPMorgan Asset
Management, adding that the market will likely move on news
related to the Fed's moves for the time being.
Major electric wire maker Fujikura Ltd jumped 8.8
percent and was the second biggest gainer on the board after
Nomura Securities lifted its rating to "buy" from "neutral",
citing strong business in its fibre and flexible printed
circuits cables operations.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,589.25 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
14,324.73.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)