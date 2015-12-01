Nikkei rises as weak yen helps market look past soft China PMIs

* Trading may be subdued before slew of events this week -
traders
* Nissan down on report saying it may raise stake in Renault
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday morning as a weak yen and rising U.S. futures
underpinned sentiment, shrugging off soft Chinese factory
surveys.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted more
than expected in November, an official survey showed on Tuesday.
A separate private survey also showed factory activity
contracted for the ninth straight month in
November.
But traders said the weak outcome in the surveys was priced
into the market when Japanese stocks fell on Monday.
"A weak yen and rising U.S. futures dominate market
sentiment today," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities, adding that investors remain bullish about
the Japanese market although they may sell when the Nikkei
benchmark gets closer to 20,000.
He said that trading volume may be thin on Tuesday before
big events this week, including Thursday's European Central Bank
policy review and Friday's U.S. jobs report.
U.S. futures rose, pining risk appetite in
Asian trade.
Analysts said the ECB, widely expected to add further
stimulus at Thursday's meeting, could lift risk sentiment in
risky assets including Japanese equities.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 19,918.52 in
mid-morning trade, after falling 0.7 percent on the previous
day.
The dollar traded above 123.00 yen overnight for the
first time in a week. At 0129 GMT, it traded at 123.11.
Investors looked ahead to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report which
will be out on Friday. A solid report would cement expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to increase interest
rates this month for the first time in nearly a decade.
Exporters gained ground, with Honda Motor Co rising
2.7 percent and Advantest Corp adding 2.1 percent.
On the downside, Nissan Motor Co fell more than 3
percent after the Nikkei business daily said that the automaker
is looking to raise its stake in Renault above 25
percent to block management interference in the alliance by the
French government.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,595.82 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent to
14,376.12.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)