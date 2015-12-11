CORRECTED-Nikkei rebounds as Wall St gains, retreat in yen helps sentiment

(Corrects milestone to four days instead of five days in first
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO Dec 11 Japanese stocks rose for the first
time in four days on Friday, helped by gains on Wall Street
and a pullback in the yen's strength, but investors remained
risk averse and indexes were on course to end the week lower.
The Nikkei share average rose 1 percent to 19,226.92
points by midmorning, but looked set to fall 1.2 percent for the
week, pressured largely by energy shares after a fresh slide in
oil prices. It is still up about 10 percent so far this year.
"We're seeing the Nikkei below its October-November range as
the yen strengthens against the dollar," said Martin King,
co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"Historically, December has been a positive month but
shrinking volumes may inhibit trend identification.
Implementation of a rate hike Stateside before year-end may be
enough to see the yen slide back and also have U.S. investors
camp out in Japanese equity until U.S. markets normalise."
The pharmaceutical sector led the way on Friday,
rising 2.3 percent as risk-averse investors bought into
defensive shares. Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd soared 7
percent to a record high after Nomura Securities started
coverage of the drugmaker with a 'buy' rating and a target price
of 24,000 yen per share. Competitor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
gained 1.8 percent while Astellas Pharma Inc
rose 2 percent during midmorning trade.
The Topix subindex for air transportation added
1.2 percent in midmorning trade as crude oil prices held near
2009 lows amid a global glut, stoking hopes for cheaper fuel
prices.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd rose 1 percent while its
competitor ANA Holdings Inc gained 1.2 percent.
Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co bucked the morning's
strength, falling as much as 2.9 percent to a one-week low after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating to 'sell' from 'neutral.'
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,553.20 in
midrmorning trade, with all but four of its 33 subindexes in
positive territory. The index remained on course to lose 1.3
percent for the week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
13,979.14.
