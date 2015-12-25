Nikkei flat in subdued holiday trade, stronger yen hits exporters

* Mood relies on dollar-yen levels - traders
* Nikkei down 1.1 pct for week, set to post 4th weekly
losses
* Mitsubishi Heavy stumbles after unit says will delay
delivery of first regional jet
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat on Friday morning in holiday-thinned Christmas trading,
with the slightly stronger yen capping risk appetite.
The Nikkei was flat at 18,783.05 in midmorning trade
after moving in and out of the black. Although markets are open
in Japan, trading was limited with many other financial markets
closed for the Christmas holiday.
For the week, the Nikkei has fallen 1.1 percent and was
poised for a fourth weekly losses.
"The mood pretty much relies on the dollar-yen levels
today," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities. "Today's activity will most likely be futures-led
trading and since volume is expected to be thin, the market can
get volatile."
Exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp and
Honda Motor Co each falling 0.5 percent and Panasonic
Corp dropping 0.6 percent.
The dollar hit a near two-month low against the yen
overnight. It was last at 120.22 yen.
Financials also lost ground, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group each
shedding 1.3 percent.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries tumbled 3.8 percent
after its aircraft unit Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on
Thursday it would delay the first delivery of its regional jet
by around one year from the original plan.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,523.52 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 13,757.31.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)