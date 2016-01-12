Nikkei falls to 3-1/2-month low on weaker oil prices

* Oil shares such as Japex underperform
* Sharp rises after report govt-backed fund invested 200 bln
yen
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 3-1/2-month low on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices spooked
investors, dragging down the broader market.
Investors in Japan returned to the market after a holiday on
Monday to find oil prices were still crumbling and Chinese
stocks were struggling after closing on Monday at their lowest
since September.
The Nikkei dropped 1.9 percent to 17,369.19 points
by midmorning, after falling to as low as 17,357.61 earlier, the
lowest level since Sept. 30.
Analysts said that investors are increasingly risk averse,
raising chances that the safe-haven yen will strengthen and drag
down Japanese stocks further.
"The Japanese market will likely stay unstable for a while,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities. "There are a lot of concerns in the market, but the
two main things investors in Japan are concerned about now are a
rising yen and continuous falls in U.S. shares."
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory,
with oil shares underperforming sharply. Inpex Corp
stumbled 4.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
tumbled 5.6 percent.
Financial shares also took a hit on dampened sentiment, with
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.5 percent and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 2.0 percent.
Retail company Aeon Co stumbled 9.6 percent after
reporting a net loss in its March-November results.
Bucking the weakness, Sharp Corp rose 2.6 percent
after saying it is in talks with various companies about its LCD
business, though no decisions have been made. The comment
followed a Nikkei report on Monday that Japanese
government-backed fund has offered to invest 200 billion yen to
help bail out the company.
The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,423.97.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.7 percent to
12,809.07.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)