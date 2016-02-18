Nikkei shrugs off weak trade data, rebounds on U.S. strength

| TOKYO
TOKYO Feb 18 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Thursday morning after better-than-expected U.S. economic data
and rising oil prices fuelled a Wall Street rally and helped
burnish global investor sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.4 percent to
16,214.13 in mid-morning trading. Japan's benchmark index
shrugged off fresh domestic data that showed its exports
declined the most since October 2009, instead taking cues from
overnight signs of strength in the United States and Europe.
Data showed U.S. industrial production rose by the most in
14 months in January as manufacturing and utilities output
increased, signalling improvement in the overall economy.
"There's no question that the U.S. has experienced a
substantial rebound and that has set the tone for this morning's
trading in terms of instilling confidence in the broader
outlook," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at
Credit Suisse.
"That the market has chosen to focus on U.S. strength rather
than Japan's weak January trade data suggests that a lot of
negativity had already been priced in, which isn't surprising
considering the terrible sell-off we saw in the beginning of
this year."
Market players added that many investors will recognise the
impact of a stronger yen in January on that month's
weaker-than-expected exports, and may take confidence from the
currency's return to a weakening trend, even if the latter
remains fragile.
"The impact of the stronger yen in January was definitely
one factor," said Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry
International Trading.
"Another was the impact of slowing exports to China, Japan's
largest trading partner, which is a further indication of the
slowdown there."
Risk appetite was aided by a recovery in oil prices, which
gained 7 percent overnight after Iran voiced support for a
Russia-Saudi-led move to freeze production in order to manage
the global glut that had pushed crude to its lowest price in a
dozen years.
Videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd shares jumped 6.9
percent after the company opened pre-registration for its first
smartphone app, Miitomo. The company's mobile gaming partner,
DeNA Co, saw its share price soar 9.5 percent.
Takata Corp climbed as much as 8.5 percent after
Kyodo News reported the airbag maker may consolidate its
production in Europe and cut jobs as part of a restructuring
plan aimed at recovering from a global recall crisis involving
its faulty airbag inflators.
The broader Topix index gained 2.2 percent to
1,310.34, with all but one of its 33 sub-indexes in positive
territory during mid-morning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 2.2. percent to
11,838.69.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)