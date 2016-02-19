Nikkei falls on sliding oil, Wall Street woes

| TOKYO
TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese stocks fell on Friday
morning, with investors losing their appetite for riskier assets
after Wall Street snapped a three-day winning streak and oil
prices headed lower.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.3 percent to
15,819.69 in mid-morning trade. The benchmark index remains on
track for a weekly gain of about 5.7 percent, roughly half of
the 11.1 percent it shed the previous week.
"Many analysts will be on the lookout for a consolidation
pattern as the Nikkei tentatively trades between 15,000 and
17,000 points," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
"I imagine a lot of traders are divided at the moment as to
whether the index is set to move closer to its historical
support at 13,900 points, to return to its previous monthly
range, or if there are any macro influences large enough to
propel the Nikkei back into 19,000 territory despite the
overwhelming scrutiny of Abenomic's efficacy at the moment."
Risk appetite was hurt by the return of sliding oil prices,
which fell after data showing record U.S. crude inventories
overshadowed production freeze plans by major oil producers,
which had sharply boosted markets earlier in the week.
Sentiment was also damaged by a lower close on Wall Street,
where U.S. indexes were weighed down by underperforming energy
stocks and Wal-Mart Inc's sliding share prices after the
retailer reported lackluster earnings.
Market participants said some investors were selling to
limit their exposure ahead of the release of U.S. consumer data
due to be released when Japan's markets are closed on the
weekend.
"Confidence in the U.S. economy is just as important as
geopolitical risk when it comes to thinking about risk aversion,
and Wal-Mart's slide is significant in that it doesn't bode well
for consumer spending in the U.S.," said Gavin Parry, managing
director at Parry International Trading.
"It's effect on risk appetite may have been amplified by the
fact that U.S. CPI figures due ahead of the weekend are expected
by some to show contraction."
Shares of Japan's Trend Micro Inc tumbled more than
15 percent to hit a 1-year low after the anti-virus software
maker forecasted lower operating profit and shrinking demand in
2016.
The broader Topix fell 2.1 percent to 1,284.14 with
all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory during
midmorning trade. The Topix index is on track to gain around 7
percent for the week
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 2.1 percent to
11,598.09.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)