Nikkei climbs to 3-week high on bright US data, exporters shine

| TOKYO, March 2
TOKYO, March 2 Japanese stocks surged to more
than three-week highs on Wednesday morning, thanks to Wall
Street's strongest session in a month after U.S. factory and
construction data suggested the world's biggest economy is
regaining momentum.
The Nikkei share average climbed 4 percent to
16,725.71 in midmorning trade - the highest point for the
benchmark in just over three weeks.
Japan's exporters, who tend to benefit from a weakening
currency, put up a strong performance after the U.S. dollar
climbed above 114 yen for the first time in more than a week
following the upbeat U.S. data. Panasonic Corp rose
more than 7 percent, Sony Corp gained more than 5
percent and Bridgestone Corp climbed 4.5 percent.
The strongest signs of health in the U.S. economy came in
the form of data showing that U.S. manufacturing appeared to
stabilize in February while construction spending rose to more
than an eight-year high in January.
"Following the selloff and the fears of recession that
emerged early in the new year people pulled back aggressively
from their previous expectations about how a rate hike from the
Fed might unfold," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity
sales at Credit Suisse.
"Suddenly some of this lost confidence has been restored as
we've seen a lot of recent economic data from the U.S. beating
expectations."
Traders said any suggestion that the U.S. economy may be
losing steam were also refuted by other data on Tuesday. U.S.
automobile sales remained at levels consistent with strong
consumer spending, boosting sentiment for Japan's automakers,
which rely heavily on export sales.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp rose 4.9 percent while
Nissan Motor Co Ltd gained 4.1 percent and Mazda Motor
Corp soared 6.9 percent.
Toy and game software maker Bandai Namco Holdings
bucked the morning's strength, falling 2.6 percent after Nomura
Securities cut its stock's rating to 'neutral' from 'buy,'
citing higher than expected game development costs.
The broader Topix climbed 3.8 percent to 1,349.99
with each of its 33 subindexes in positive territory during
midmorning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 3.9 percent to
12,241.50.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)