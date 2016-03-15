Nikkei edges down as market awaits BOJ

* Market cautious as BOJ has track record of surprises -
analysts
* Sharp drops on report Foxconn holds off on signing
acquisition
* Fed meeting also keeps market cautious - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased in choppy trade on Tuesday but most investors stayed on
the sidelines awaiting the outcome of the Bank Of Japan's
two-day policy meeting.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 17,186.23 points
after flirting with positive territory briefly. The benchmark
index soared 1.7 percent on Monday.
Most market players expect that the BOJ will not make
drastic moves on Tuesday, after its decision in late January to
move to negative interest rates stunned global markets.
But investors were still wary that the central bank could
spring another surprise. A decision is expected later in the
morning.
"The BOJ has a track record of surprising the market so we
are cautious," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
Investors were also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is not expected
to raise interest rates, but investors will be on the lookout
for clues about future hikes.
"The Fed's move could move the dollar-yen levels and affect
Japanese equities so we are careful about possible volatility
this week, too," Daiwa's Sato said.
Exporters slid, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 0.4
percent and Nissan Motor Co shedding 0.9 percent.
Oil shares were weaker after it oil prices fell about 3
percent on Monday before it rebounded slightly during Asian
trade on Tuesday morning.
Inpex Corp fell 1.0 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co tumbled 3.0 percent.
Sharp Corp underperformed the market, falling 1.3
percent after the Nikkei business daily said Foxconn is holding
off on signing a Sharp acquisition deal as the Taiwanese company
negotiates with main lenders for additional support.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent.
