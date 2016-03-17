Nikkei rallies as Fed signals fewer rate hikes this year

| TOKYO, March 17
TOKYO, March 17 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate
hikes this year, boosting investors' appetite for riskier
assets.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to
17,198.56 points by mid-morning.
"Removing interest rate risk from the near horizon has been
enough to coax money back into risky assets, but price increases
in gold and the depreciation of the dollar would indicate that
quantification of the degree of risk still varies greatly," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"The Fed will be off the radar for a little while and the
full brunt of Japan investor scrutiny will return to the Bank of
Japan."
The U.S. dollar fell sharply and touched a one-week low
against the yen after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged
on Wednesday, as expected, and reduced expectations for hikes in
2016 to two from four.
Market players said the yen's appreciation, combined with
muted consumer spending and tepid corporate reform, could
continue to cast doubts on efforts by the government and Bank of
Japan to reflate the long-moribund economy.
Foreign investors remained net sellers of Japanese stocks
last week, selling a record 1.5832 trillion yen worth of shares
in the week through March 12, according to capital data flows
provided by Japan's Ministry of Finance.
Shares of Japanese exporters, which are usually highly
correlated with any currency moves, were little fazed by the
firmer yen.
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp gained 3.7
percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Auto exporters Toyota
Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd were both
1.8 percent higher, while Bridgestone Corp climbed 2
percent.
Askul Corp shares soared 8.9 percent to a 2-month
high after the office products retailer announced strong profit
growth and increased revenue forecasts after the end of trading
on Wednesday.
Firmer oil prices also helped support global sentiment as
U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on
Thursday.
The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,377.08 with
all but three of its 33 subindexes in positive territory during
midmorning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.2 percent to
12,443.81.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)