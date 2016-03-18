Nikkei falls as overnight yen strength pressures exporters

| TOKYO, March 18
TOKYO, March 18 Japanese stocks fell on Friday
morning after the U.S. dollar plunged to a near 17-month low
against the yen overnight, pressuring exporters and other shares
that rely on a weaker yen.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.3 percent to
16,718.08 during midmorning trade. Japan's benchmark index is on
course to end the week about 1.3 percent lower. The Nikkei has
shed more than 12 percent so far this year.
"The FOMC pushed out rate hikes because of concerns about
the rest of the world, and the rest of the world took that as
bad news being good news," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at
CLSA.
"In Japan, bad news is just bad news, and markets are
reacting to fears of slowing global growth and a stronger yen."
The dollar tumbled to 110.67 against the yen overnight, its
lowest since October 2014 as buyers of the greenback reversed
positions a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a more
dovish than expected outlook on rate increases for 2016.
The yen's overnight volatility was exacerbated by reports
that the Bank of Japan was asking market participants about the
cause of the yen's moves against the dollar during U.S. trading
hours.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the BOJ's
inquiries were "not a rate check," but simply an attempt to
figure out why the currency was moving. A rate check by the
central bank is often seen as a threat or precursor to
intervention.
"The dollar/yen cross into 110 territory is significant
because that's a psychological level, but the fact is Japanese
exporters will be profitable even if the yen strengthens well
beyond where it is now," said Gavin Parry, managing director at
Parry International Trading.
The stronger yen squeezed Japan's automakers, which rely
heavily on exports for profits. Toyota Motor Corp
slipped 2.5 percent to a 2-1/2 week low while Nissan Motor Co
Ltd declined 2.6 percent. Shares of tyre maker
Bridgestone Corp fell as much as 3 percent.
Lifenet Insurance Co bucked the morning's weakness,
soaring 14.5 percent after Nomura Securities raised its rating
to "buy" from "neutral."
The broader Topix fell 1.2 percent to 1,342.53 with
all but seven of its 33 sub-indexes in negative territory during
midmorning trade. The index is on track to end the week about
1.3 percent lower.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.3 percent to
12,125.47
