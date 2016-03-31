版本:
2016年 3月 31日

Nikkei falls to near 2-week low on strong yen; tumbles 12 pct on quarter

TOKYO, March 31 Japan's Nikkei fell in choppy trade on Thursday to a near two-week low as a stronger yen trimmed the profit outlook for exporters, while investors stayed on the sidelines on the final day of Japan's financial year looking for more catalysts ahead.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 16,758.67, the lowest closing level since March 18. Japan's benchmark index rose 4.6 percent for the month, while it tumbled about 12 percent for the fourth quarter through Thursday.

The broader Topix declined 0.7 percent to 1,347.20 and ended the quarter 13 percent lower.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7 percent to 12,161.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)

