Nikkei slides as fresh yen strength pressures exporters

TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell in choppy
trade on Monday morning as persistent strength in the yen
pressured exporters while investors shrugged off early signs of
stabilisation in capital spending.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent to
15,607.77 during mid-morning trade, ignoring data showing
Japan's core machinery orders fell less than expected in
February.
"While February's machinery orders fell less than
anticipated, Japan markets remain weighed down by a
strengthening yen and uncertainty surrounding when, or if, the
Bank of Japan will intervene," said Andrew Meredith, co-managing
director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
The yen climbed to a fresh 17-month high against the U.S.
dollar during the morning session, adding pressure on Japanese
authorities to do more to tame the currency's strength as it
continues to pressure exporters and reverse the gains made by
"Abenomics".
Household electronics giant Panasonic Corp and tire
exporter Bridgestone Corp each slipped 1.2 percent by
mid-morning. Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export
sales, were even more heavily sold amid the yen's strength.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp plunged 3.5 percent while
Honda Motor Co Ltd shed 3.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd fell 3 percent.
Domestic-facing shares also suffered, with furniture and
home product store Shimachu Co tumbling more than 7
percent after cutting its earnings forecast for the year, citing
sour consumer sentiment.
Dairy and beverage company Yakult Honsha Co bucked
the morning's weakness, soaring as much as 9.7 percent after
announcing it would respond to rising raw material costs by
raising the cost of some popular home delivery products.
A bounce in oil prices helped the Topix subindex for oil and
coal climb 1 percent to become the only one of 33
subindexes in positive territory in mid-morning trade.
The broader Topix fell 1.5 percent to 1,269.02 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to
11,445.39.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)