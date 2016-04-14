Nikkei climbs to April high on yen's weakening trend

| TOKYO, April 14
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese stocks climbed to their
best level this month by midday on Thursday, with stocks
continuing to rally as the yen pulled back against the dollar,
while gains on Wall Street further burnished sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.5 percent to end the
morning session at 16,782.02, hitting its highest point since
March 31. Japan's benchmark index ended the morning session more
than a thousand points higher than it began the week.
"We've had a decidedly more bullish mood these last few
days, with a bit of encouragement coming from oil prices, a bit
of encouragement from China's trade data, and the yen is
obviously playing a factor," said Stefan Worrall, director of
Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"These are all very encouraging signs that at the very
minimum indicate that selling pressure has eased, and which
hopefully mark some degree of more sustainable optimism. But
that's hard to say for certain given how many people got caught
on the wrong side of false dawns and dead cat bounces last
quarter."
The dollar climbed to a one-week peak against the yen on
Wednesday, signaling a possible end to the Japanese currency's
rally against the greenback, which has hurt Japanese exporters
and deepened doubts over the efficacy of Abenomics, the economic
policies of the prime minister.
Market players said the yen's weakening trend could gain
momentum from the fact that it will take time to unwind the glut
of long positions that had previously bet on continued yen
strength.
Electronics exporter Panasonic Corp gained 3.7
percent while auto exporters Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Toyota Motor Corp each edged up more than 2 percent.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel climbed 5
percent after brokerages began to take a more favourable view of
the sector based on inventories and some degree of supply
restraint. The sector was lifted in part by JFE Holdings Inc
, which soared 7.4 percent after Credit Suisse raised
its rating to "outperform" from "neutral," while Kobe Steel
rose 9.1 percent.
Supermarket operator Aeon Co Ltd gained 3.6 percent
after announcing a profit forecast that was above the consensus
view.
The broader Topix climbed 2.1 percent to end the
morning session at 1,360.15 with each of its 33 subindexes in
positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.2 percent to
12,300.98.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)