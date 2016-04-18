Nikkei tumbles as earthquake, strong yen reduce risk appetites

| TOKYO, April 18
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese stocks tumbled on
Monday morning after a stronger yen hurt the outlook for
corporate profits, while risk appetites were hurt by earthquakes
battering the southern island of Kyushu.
The Nikkei share average slid 3 percent to end the
morning session at 16,344.09.
"We're seeing a perfect storm of the kind of negativity that
feeds into people's fears and underscores the dangers lurking in
a market where sentiment is very sensitive," said Stefan
Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"It's unsurprising the yen's recent weakness has reversed
given the sour macro sentiment arising from events like the
natural disaster, the failure of the OPEC meeting to follow
through on the encouraging promise it had shown, as well as
smaller geopolitical risks like the impeachment going on in
Brazil."
The safe-haven yen soared after global oil producers failed
to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices into a fresh
tailspin. The yen neared an 18-month high against the U.S.
dollar, trimming the profit outlook for exporters and a broad
swath of other Japanese shares.
Tire exporter Bridgestone Corp fell 2.6 percent
during the morning , while home appliance exporter Panasonic
Corp slid 4 percent.
Some major exporters suffered steeper declines due to
supply-chain disruptions and uncertainty stemming from the
Kyushu earthquakes, which caused 42 confirmed deaths and
displaced about 110,000 people.
Shares of Sony Corp plunged 5.4 percent after the
electronics giant said its image sensors plant in Kumamoto, hit
by the quake, would remain suspended.
Auto exporter Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 5.1 percent
after announcing it would suspend production at plants across
Japan after the quakes disrupted its supply chain.
Honda Motor Co ended the morning session 4.5
percent lower after saying its motorcycle plant near Kumamoto
would remain idle through Friday.
"Many are waiting for the dust to settle as it is not yet
possible to quantify the damage in its entirety," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
Fukuoka Financial fell 5.7 percent and market
players said Kyushu's regional banks may require policy relief
to cope with fresh woes so soon after struggling under the Bank
of Japan's surprise adoption of negative interest rates.
Kyushu Electric Power Co tumbled 7.3 percent as
about 38,000 households remained without electricity. Shares of
Saibu Gas Co Ltd slid 3.5 percent after it suspended
supply to about 105,000 households around Kumamoto.
The Topix subindex for insurance shares ended the
morning session 5.4 percent lower, weighed down by property and
casualty insurers.
The broader Topix declined 2.9 percent to end the
morning session at 1,321.98 with all but one of its 33
subindexes down. The construction sector edged up 0.3
percent in anticipation of reconstruction projects.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.9 percent to
11,952.29.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)