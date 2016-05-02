Nikkei slides to near 3-week low on stronger yen

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 2 Japanese stock indexes tumbled to
near a three-week low on Monday morning after the yen hit a
fresh 18-month high against the dollar, hurting the profit
outlook for exporters and other shares with profits tied to a
weak yen.
The Nikkei share average fell 3.6 percent to
16,069.71 in late morning trade, and hit its lowest point since
April 12.
The yen climbed to an exchange rate of 106.14 yen per dollar
after the U.S. Treasury put Japan on a new currency monitoring
list along with four other countries that have large trade
surpluses with the United States. The report could make it
harder for Japan to intervene in currency markets to stem the
yen's gains.
Japan's major automakers, which rely heavily on export sales
for profits, underperformed the sagging Nikkei index. Toyota
Motor Corp shares tumbled 4.5 percent, while shares of
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd
were each 4.8 percent lower.
"We've started the week with a precipitous drop in Japanese
equity as the market responds to the strength of the yen," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"The Bank of Japan's decision last week not to extend easing
polarized the market and at the moment the voice of the bears is
louder. Many will be asking what can be done to depreciate
Japan's currency this time as the BOJ has already come close to
exhausting its tool-kit."
Disappointing corporate earnings and forecasts further
weighed on Japanese indexes as Sony Corp fell 4.4
percent after reporting an annual loss in its crucial image
sensor business, while Panasonic Corp slid 7.6 percent
on weaker sales and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd plunged
14 percent on soft earnings guidance.
Shares of Takata Corp fell more than 10 percent
after a report said more than 100 million vehicles are likely to
be subject to recall globally due to air bag inflators made by
the troubled Japanese firm.
The broader Topix declined 3.5 percent to 1,293.11
in late morning trade while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
slid 3.6 percent to 11,683.53.
