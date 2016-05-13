Nikkei skids 1.2 pct, Apple suppliers tumble on demand worries

* Nikkei has risen 2.2 pct for the week
* Murata, JDI, Minebea tank on Apple's concern
* Nissan soars after agreeing to buy 34 stake in Mitsubishi
Motors
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 13 Japanese stocks slumped in choppy
trade on Friday morning, the first drop in five days as Apple's
suppliers underperformed on persistent worries about slowing
demand for iPhones.
The Nikkei share average shed 1.2 percent to
16,451.81 in midmorning trade after rising as high as 16,804.17
in opening deals. It is poised to snap a four-day winning streak
partly weighed by profit-taking, although the benchmark index
has risen 2.2 percent for the week.
The Japanese market has been on a steady recovery path
following an 8.6 percent tumble in the six-day period through
last Friday after the Bank Of Japan decided to hold off on
expanding monetary stimulus. A sharp rise in the yen that
accompanied the BOJ's decision also stoked concerns about Japan
Inc's earnings.
Analysts said that pessimism over a stronger yen may persist
for a while, but more investors are gradually chasing the market
higher.
The yen has pulled back in the past few days after explicit
intervention warnings from Tokyo.
"Although investors remain cautious, they think Japanese
stocks will eventually catch up with the strength in overseas
stocks such as U.S. shares," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist
at Nissay Asset Management.
Market players said the Nikkei benchmark index is expected
to trade in a wide range next week, with the possibility of
recovering the 17,000-line for the first time in more than two
weeks.
Apple's component makers dived, with Murata Manufacturing Co
dropping 3.8 percent, Japan Display Inc
tumbling 5.6 percent and Minebea Co shedding 4.0
percent. Apple Inc fell 2.35 percent overnight to the
lowest since June 2014 as worries festered about slowing demand
for iPhones.
Oil shares also took a hit after oil prices dipped as a
stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude
supply overhang could last into next year.
Inpex Corp shed 2.9 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co declined 3.8 percent
Bucking the broader market, Nissan Motor Co soared
5.1 percent after the automaker agreed to buy a 34 percent stake
in Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
Mitsubishi Motors fell 2.3 percent after soaring 16 percent
on Thursday.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,326.48
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.8 percent to
11,988.83.
