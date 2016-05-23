REFILE-Nikkei drops on fears government will proceed with sales tax hike

(Refiling to correct Inpex's company code)
* All of Topix's 33 subsectors in negative territory
* Oil shares underperform after oil prices fall
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday on fears that the government will raise the sales tax
next April, risking a further blow to the sluggish economy.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 16,539.98 points,
after falling to as low as 16,417.84, the lowest since May 16.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory.
Investors' attention has been on the G7 finance leaders'
meeting in Sendai, northeastern Japan, where the finance leaders
discussed such topics as currencies and fiscal policies over the
weekend.
Media such as the Nikkei business daily and the Asahi
Shimbun reported that Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on
Saturday told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Japan will
raise the sales tax as planned.
Traders said that the market was caught off guard because
the Nikkei business daily earlier this month had reported that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had decided to delay the tax hike to
avoid a further blow to weak consumer sentiment.
"The market was 100 percent convinced that a tax hike will
be delayed," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Fujito said that the market still has to wait for the prime
minister to decide officially, but Aso's move has put Japan into
a difficult position because it could be a 'breach of the
international pledge' if Japan now says it will delay the tax
hike.
At the meeting, G7 finance leaders called for a mix of
monetary, fiscal and structural policies to boost demand but
left it to each country to decide its own policy priorities -
dashing Japan's calls for more aggressive joint fiscal action.
The United States also issued a fresh warning to Japan on
Saturday against intervening in currency markets as the two
countries' differences over foreign exchange overshadowed the
gathering.
Selling on Monday was broad based, but energy shares
particularly underperformed after oil prices slipped on a strong
dollar as the odds grow of a June or July U.S. rate hike.
Inpex Corp dropped 2.8 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co shed 1.8 percent.
Exporters were sold, with Toyota Motor Corp fell
1.4 percent and Honda Motor Co dropped 0.4 percent.
The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,330.21 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
12,014.03.
