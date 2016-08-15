Nikkei dips as yen stays strong, GDP disappoints

* Sharp soars after Foxconn completes takeover
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share index slipped
on Monday as the yen stayed strong and data showed economic
growth stalled in the second quarter, souring investor
sentiment.
The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 16,884.76 points
by midmorning, after rising 4.1 percent last week.
"The market will likely stay weak throughout the day, though
expectations for the BOJ's ETF buying may limit the downside,"
said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
The Bank of Japan on Friday bought 1.2 billion yen of
exchange traded funds focused on companies which support
investment in physical and human capital. The central bank
bought 70.7 billion yen of ETFs on Wednesday.
"If the market is in negative territory in the morning
session, there are hopes that the BOJ will buy ETFs in the
afternoon," Sato said.
The central bank said late last month that it would increase
ETF purchases so its total holdings increase at an annual pace
of 6 trillion yen, up from its previous pace of 3.3 trillion
yen.
Japan's economy expanded by a scant 0.2 percent on an
annualised basis in the April-June quarter, less than a median
market forecast for a 0.7 percent increase and a marked slowdown
from a revised 2.0 percent increase in January-March, Cabinet
Office data showed.
The greenback was little changed at 101.370 yen after
losing 0.6 percent on Friday.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.2 percent, Honda Motor Co rising 0.5 percent
and Panasonic Corp dropping 0.8 percent.
Sharp Corp soared as much as 17 percent after the
company said that Taiwan's Foxconn had completed its
takeover.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,321.42
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
11,886.08.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)