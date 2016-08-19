Nikkei flat in choppy trade, yen's rise leaves index poised for weekly loss

* Nikkei down 2.6 pct for the week
* Cyclical stocks outperform
* Jackson Hole meeting eyed next week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat in choppy trade on Friday morning as investors remained
wary over the strength of the yen, which has taken a heavy toll
on exporters and the broader market this week.
The Nikkei was flat at 16,481.29 in midmorning trade,
cancelling out earlier gains as investors refrained from taking
positions before the weekend.
For the week, the benchmark index has fallen 2.6 percent, as
investors rushed to the exit when the dollar dropped below 100
yen.
On Friday, the dollar clawed back some losses against the
yen, rising 0.4 percent to 100.22 yen, though it was
still down 1.1 percent for the week.
Amid the cautious backdrop, traders said expectations for
the Bank of Japan's exchange traded funds (ETF) buying could
help to steady the market.
Other trading catalysts, including further insight into the
U.S. rate outlook, may come from at an annual meeting of central
bankers from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next
week, they said.
"Comments from Fed officials are influential, so we will
continue to monitor the forex market which has a big impact on
Japanese stocks," said Takuya Takahashi, an equity strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
Most U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers agree that more
economic data is needed before raising interest rates, although
some see a need to tighten policy soon, according to the minutes
from the U.S. central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting.
Cyclical stocks outperformed, with automakers and
electronics shares rising. Toyota Motor Corp rose 2.5
percent, Honda Motor Co gained 3.1 percent, Advantest
Corp added 2.2 percent and TDK Corp advanced
1.3 percent.
Defensive stocks were under selling pressure, with land
transport stocks and food processors falling sharply. East Japan
Railway Co dropped 2.2 percent and West Japan Railway
Co shed 2.9 percent.
Ajinomoto Co declined 2.3 percent and Kikkoman Corp
shed 3.0 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,289.45
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
11,595.56.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)