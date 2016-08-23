Nikkei slumps, takes cue from stronger yen and weaker oil

* Investors focus on Jackson Hole Fed gathering this week
* Crude prices extend drop on fears recent rally overdone
TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger yen and slumping oil
prices, though trading was thin as investors awaited a Federal
Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"It is a particularly egregious vacuum of data and events
ahead of Jackson Hole, with all eyes on that particular event,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
Global central bankers will gather for the Fed's annual
mountain retreat from Thursday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is slated
to speak on Friday, and could offer clues on the timing of the
U.S. central bank's next monetary policy move.
Wall Street ended little changed on Monday, in low volume
trade, as investors fretted about the impact of weakening oil
prices and the odds of whether the Fed will raise interest rates
in the coming months.
The Nikkei stock index was down 0.3 percent at
16,557.41 in late morning trade, dampened by the effects of a
stronger currency.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 100.22 yen, not
far from levels under 100 yen touched last week.
"There is a chance that the 100-yen level will be broken
again, which would put pressure on the Nikkei," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Weaker oil prices also dented sentiment. Crude oil prices
fell as analysts, including Goldman Sachs, warned that a price
rally in August had been overdone, and that a proposed oil
production freeze at current near record levels would not help
rein in an oversupplied market.
Expectations of government stimulus lent some support to the
wilting market. Japan's government is preparing a $33 billion
supplementary budget to help fund Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
economic stimulus package, largely financed by construction
bonds, according to a draft seen on Monday by Reuters.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd soared as much as 7.5
percent and was one of the most traded issues by turnover. It
gained after business daily Nikkei reported that the company
would start selling its Opdivo cancer drug as a blood cancer
treatment covered by Japan's health insurance within the year,
citing President Gyo Sagara.
The broader Topix was 0.3 percent lower at 1,300.25,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also down 0.3
percent at 11,686.11.
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)