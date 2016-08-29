Nikkei surges to 1-1/2 week high after Yellen's speech, weak yen

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
TOKYO Aug 29 Japanese stocks surged to 1-1/2-week highs on Monday as the yen weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled an interest rate hike remains on the cards this year, lifting insurers and exporters.
The Nikkei share average soared 2.3 percent to 16,737.49, the highest closing level since August 17.
The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,313.24 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to 11,810.49. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.