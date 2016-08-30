CORRECTED-Nikkei wavers as yen's retreat halts, focus on US jobs report

(Corrects erroneous figure for JPX-Nikkei Index 400 in last
paragraph)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
treaded water on Tuesday, with momentum from the previous day's
rally stalling as the yen's extensive retreat halted for the
time being.
The Nikkei was effectively unchanged at 16,740.42
points after dipping to 16,677.85 earlier.
It has surged 2.3 percent on Monday as the yen plunged
against the dollar following hawkish-sounding comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen over the weekend which has
revived expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
The markets' focus has now shifted to Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report and its impact on Fed policy, currencies and
Wall Street shares.
"A strong jobs report would take the yen down further and
bode well for the equity market. The key is how U.S. shares
react to a strong report. If they come out relatively unscathed,
the Nikkei could test fresh highs," said Masahiro Ichikawa, a
senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Tokyo's banking and securities
subindexes eked out gains following a rise by their Wall Street
peers overnight, while retailers and information and
communication fell to profit taking after rallying on
Monday.
Seafood processor Maruha Nichiro Corp was down 1
percent as international talks began that could potentially
result in tighter tuna fishing regulations.
The broader fishing and forestry subindex was
down 0.5 percent.
Euglena Co Ltd, a biotech venture that manufactures
food, cosmetic products and biofuel from the euglena microalgae,
rose as much as 4.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily
reported that its pre-tax profit for the year through September
2017 is likely to hit a record high for the third straight year.
Gunma Bank gained as much as 5.4 percent after it
said it will buy back 5 million of its own shares, or 1.11
percent of its outstanding stock.
The broader Topix inched up 0.1 percent to 1,314.35
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
11,832.20.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)