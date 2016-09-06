Nikkei extends gains as financials rebound

* Nikkei trades above 200-moving average for 1st time in 9
months
* Banks, insurers gain
* Amada tumbles after report co to cut return ratio to 50
pct
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese stocks extended gains on
Tuesday as financial stocks rebounded from the previous session,
but trade was expected to be subdued as investors waited for
U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.
The Nikkei opened flat but was up 0.2 percent at
17,073.84 points by midmorning. It ended at a three-month high
the previous day, and is trading above its 200-day moving
average for the first time in nine months.
"When U.S. rates will be raised and what the Bank Of Japan
will do with monetary policy are two key factors that investors
are cautiously focused on ," said Hiroaki Mino, director of
investment information department at Mizuho Securities.
Banks and insurers attracted buying on Tuesday after
investors sold on Monday on comments by BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda that the central bank was ready to further expand its
already massive stimulus.
But without giving a more explicit hint about what the BOJ
will do at its next review on Sept. 20-21, Kuroda left investors
room to speculate that he may not further cut interest rates
into negative territory after a backlash of criticism about some
financial institutions' businesses, traders said.
Mizuho Financial Group rose 1.0 percent, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group gained 2.0 percent and Dai-ichi
Insurance Co added 2.7 percent.
On the other hand, Amada Holdings tumbled 4.3
percent after the Nikkei business daily said it will lower its
targeted total return ratio to at least 50 percent this fiscal
year.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,351.04 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
12,151.00.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)