Nikkei slips after suspected North Korean nuclear test

* Nikkei once above forecast price of futures and options
settlement
* Nikkei flat for the week
* Mining shares outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Friday morning, erasing earlier gains
following a suspected North Korean nuclear test.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent from the previous close
to 16,913.99 in midmorning trade, after rising to as high as
17,029.78 earlier.
In early trade, Nikkei futures and options
contracts expiring in September were forecast to
settle at 17,011.77.
A seismic tremor was recorded on Friday in an area around
North Korea's known nuclear site, and was suspected to be the
fifth nuclear test by the isolated nation, South Korea's Yonhap
news agency said.
A South Korean government official said it was a suspected
nuclear test, Yonhap reported, and Seoul called for an emergency
National Security Council meeting.
"With U.S. stocks lower and no fresh catalysts to buy,
trading was subdued anyway, but the North Korea news has made
investors stay on the sidelines even more," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
For the week, the Nikkei was flat.
Japanese stocks have been trading in a tight range in recent
weeks as investors try to assess the outlook for U.S. interest
rates and the Bank Of Japan's monetary policy.
"Since many of the U.S. August economic data were poor,
investors are cautiously focused on September figures," said
Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
On Friday, exporters were mixed, with Honda Motor Co
falling 1.2 percent, Panasonic Corp shedding
0.2 percent and Advantest Corp rising 0.1 percent.
Mining shares outperformed, with Inpex Corp rising
3.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
advancing 1.8 percent after oil prices soared more than 4
percent overnight.
The broader Topix declined 0.4 percent to 1,341.08
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
12,029.67.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)