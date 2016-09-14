Nikkei slips on Wall Street tumble, BOJ negative rate worries

* Report BOJ will extend minus rates weighs on financials
* Uncertainty about next week's Fed, BOJ meetings clouds
outlook
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by losses on Wall Street and
weaker bank shares amid heightened speculation that the Bank of
Japan will cut interest rates deeper into negative territory.
The Nikkei was off its session low but still down
0.1 percent at 16,705.91 in late morning trading.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks suffered sharp falls as lower oil
prices slammed energy shares and fading hopes of a near-term
U.S. interest rate rise cast a shadow over the financial sector.
"Japanese stocks are falling today mostly due to overseas
factors," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
"Uncertainty about U.S. Federal Reserve policy is affecting
global shares, and there is also uncertainly about BOJ policy as
well," she said.
Both the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold policy
meetings next week, with analysts and investors divided on the
outcomes.
The BOJ plans to make negative interest rates the
centrepiece of future monetary easing as expansions to its
already massive asset buying near their limits, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The central bank adopted the controversial policy in
February, as a new tool in its battle to hit its 2 percent
inflation target. But the policy's unwelcome side effects have
been a stronger yen and pressure on financial institutions from
thinner margins.
Support for the Nikkei lies around the 16,500 level, said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"U.S. stocks fell, and that is biggest reason why the Nikkei
is down today," he said.
The broader Topix was down 0.2 percent at 1,320.40,
as the banking subindex skidded 2 percent.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. was down 3.1
percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 1.6
percent.
The oil and coal subindex was 1.5 percent lower
even as crude oil prices rebounded in Asian trading, after heavy
selling overnight.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to
11,848.09
Shares of Japan's Seiko Holdings skidded 7.7
percent on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese watchmaker cut
its profit outlook.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)