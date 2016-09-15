Nikkei falls to near 3-week low on bank weakness; Lawson shines

* Lawson jumps as much as 7 pct on takeover talk
* Uncertainty over BOJ action next week is rattling
investors
* Financial stocks underperform on fears of deeper negative
rates
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to near three-week low on Thursday as uncertainty over the Bank
Of Japan's policy review next week continued to take a toll on
banking stocks.
On the other hand, convenience store operator Lawson Inc
surged 7 percent after the company and Mitsubishi Corp
said Mitsubishi was considering a takeover of Lawson,
though they added that no decision had been made.
The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 16,359.78 in
midmorning trade, the lowest since Aug. 26.
Traders said investors were nervous ahead of the BOJ's Sept.
20-21 meeting, fearing it may cut interest rates more deeply
into negative territory.
"Worries that the BOJ is struggling to come up with
effective policy are making investors risk averse," said
Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management.
"Investors think that the BOJ cannot make everyone happy ...
they think that there will be no monetary policy out from the
meeting which will benefit every business sector in Japan."
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking said that it will
consider making negative interest rates the centrepiece of
future monetary easing by shifting its prime policy target to
interest rates from base money at its review next week.
Sources said there is no consensus at this point on whether
to cut rates.
Bank stocks extended this week's declines, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group dropping 2.3 percent, Mizuho
Financial Group shedding 1.9 percent and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group declining 2.1 percent.
Other financials also underperformed. Securities stocks
Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group
each tumbled 3.6 percent.
Insurers were battered, with Dai-ichi Life Insurance
dived 4.3 percent and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings
shed 2.1 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,296.99,
with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.4 percent to
11,634.65.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)