Nikkei rises for 4th day on weaker yen; Fujitsu jumps

* A USD/JPY level of 105 seen within reach - analyst
* Financial, exporters, mining stocks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen
boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged after
a report that Lenovo is taking over Fujitsu's computer business.
Helped by gains in such cyclical stocks as financials and
exporters, the Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 16,949.51
points.
The dollar stood tall against the yen, trading at 103.34 yen
, not far from a four-week high of 103.57 yen touched on
Wednesday.
Fujitsu surged as much as 8.6 percent to a near
nine-month high after the Nikkei reported that China's Lenovo
Group Ltd is set to take over its personal computer
operations as the Japanese company seeks to focus on IT services
and other higher-priority businesses.
Sentiment was also supported by upbeat U.S. services sector
activity, which offset a weaker-than-expected report on
private-sector job growth ahead of Friday's jobs report.
"It might be too early to be optimistic, but some people
started to see that a dollar level of 105 yen is seen within a
reach and Japanese corporate earnings will be helped," said
Hiroyuki Nakai, a chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research
Center.
Financial stocks outperformed, with Nomura Holdings
surging 2.5 percent, while insurers Sompo Holdings
jumping 7.5 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings jumping
4.7 percent.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
advancing 1.4 percent while Panasonic Corp rising 1.6
percent.
Mining stocks attracted buying after oil prices remained
near June highs during Asian trade, levels reached the previous
session when they were buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude
inventories.
Inpex Corp soared 3.8 percent while Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co surged 3.6 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,357.98 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to
12,161.77.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)