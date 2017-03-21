Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as financials weaken; Softbank down

* SoftBank contributes hefty negative points to Nikkei index
* Insurers and banks underperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks
were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight
SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 19,432.71 in
midmorning trade after a public holiday on Monday. Earlier, it
hit as low as 19,337.22, the lowest level since March 9.
Financial stocks lost ground after U.S. yields rose as
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reinforced the
perception that the U.S. central bank won't accelerate the pace
of its interest rate hikes.
Evans' public comments were among the first since the U.S.
central bank lifted its policy rate a notch last week, as
expected.
"Participants in the Japanese market have become cautious
again and their wait-and-see stances will likely last until the
next U.S. rate hike," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
That said, he also said that markets may find short-term
catalysts from Japan Inc.'s earnings forecasts for the next
fiscal year, which will be out in early May when companies
report their full-year earnings for the year ended March 2017.
SoftBank Group Corp dropped 2.2 percent and
contributed a hefty negative 21 points to the Nikkei index after
the Wall Street Journal reported that the company scrapped a
planned $100 million investment in a smartphone startup founded
by the creator of Google's Android software, citing people
familiar with the matter.
"SoftBank's aggressive investment stance in the U.S. has
nothing to do with its earnings growth or stock fundamentals,
but it affects sentiment," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund
manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. "Since SoftBank is one of
the 'Trump beneficiary stocks' which had risen earlier, people
seem to be taking profits on this report."
Led by founder Masayashi Son, SoftBank has made a string of
surprising acquisitions and investments over the past months,
which include an all-cash deal to buy asset manager Fortress
Investment Group.
Son also promised a $50 billion investment and 50,000 new
jobs in the United States after meeting U.S. President Donald
Trump in early December. SoftBank shares have jumped 36 percent
since Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November.
Insurers Dai-ichi Life Holdings stumbled 1.9
percent and Sompo Holdings fell 1.4 percent. Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group slipped 1.8 percent.
Exporters were mixed, trimming earlier declines after the
dollar rose against the yen during Asian trade. Toyota Motor
Corp was down 0.1 percent, Nissan Motor Co
gained 0.5 percent and Panasonic Corp shed 0.3 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,563.28
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
13,986.79.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)