Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data

* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy -
analysts
* Sharp outperforms after expecting 1st net profit in 4
years
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 29 Tokyo stocks edged up in choppy
trade on Monday morning as investors waited for clues to when
U.S. interest rates will next rise from key U.S. economic data,
including jobs figures, to be released later this week.
Markets showed little reaction after North Korea fired what
appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile early on Monday.
Trading was subdued, partly due to U.S. markets closure for
the Memorial Day holiday later in the global day.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent to
19,716.68 in midmorning trade, after dipping into negative
territory earlier.
Traders said their focus was on a slew of U.S. economic data
out later in the week, including jobs data on Friday, which will
likely give an indication of the Federal Reserve's policy
intentions.
"Markets' interest has completely shifted to U.S. monetary
policy heading into June as markets expect a rate hike," said
Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.
He added that any sign that the Fed wants to shrink its
balance sheet, by reducing the amount of maturing securities
that it rolls over, may hit the stock market.
With the currency level failing to serve as a catalyst,
major exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.5 percent, Nissan Motor Co adding 0.2 percent
and Panasonic Corp falling 0.4 percent.
The dollar edged down slightly to 111.23 yen but
mostly held its ground.
Mining stocks underperformed after oil prices remained weak
as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led
push to tighten supply. Inpex Corp dropped 1.1 percent,
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co shed 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere, travel agency H.I.S. Co soared 15
percent after announcing a share buyback plan.
Sharp Corp outperformed, soaring more than 4
percent at one point after it said it expects its first
full-year net profit in four years.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,573.68 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to
14,026.62.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)