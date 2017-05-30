CORRECTED-Japan's Nikkei slips as yen gains on Italy's political uncertainties

(Corrects company name in seventh paragraph)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday, with the equity market feeling downward
pressure from a stronger yen, which hurts big manufacturers'
export revenues.
The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to 19,487.71.
The yen advanced to a 12-day high, as investors sought safe
havens due to fresh political uncertainty in Europe, where
remarks by former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi raised the
possibility of an early election and more strains within the
European Union.
"Equities are wary of the ongoing appreciation by the yen,
and they are also being swayed by the latest headlines from
Europe," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management.
"But while the market has reacted negatively to news from
Italy, it is likely to gradually regain its footing as the
possibility of the country leaving the European Union remains
very low at the moment."
Biotechnology company Takara Bio Inc rose as much
as 2.35 percent after it announced that it started the first
test of a Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which could be used
for the treatment of cancer.
Tokyo Keiki Inc was up 7.9 percent as its midterm
business plan was greeted positively. The manufacturer of
defence-related electronic equipment expects a significant
increase in profits thanks to orders for components used by
fighter jets and reconnaissance helicopters.
Shares of companies engaged in child education gained on
reports that making early education free of charge was a measure
the Japanese government was looking to include in its latest
economic and fiscal management plan draft.
Kindergarten operator JP-Holdings Inc rose 5
percent, educational guidance service provider Kyoshin Co
climbed 13 percent and child education instructor Youji
Corp added 2.5 percent.
Takemoto Yohki Co dropped as much as 4.2 percent on
share dilution concerns. The manufacturer and distributor of
plastic packaging containers will issue 500,000 shares of its
common stock via a public offering and another 82,000 shares to
a third party via a private placement.
The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,564.09
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also 0.4 percent
lower, at 13,943.06.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)