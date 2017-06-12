Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars

* Chip-related shares, Apple suppliers tumble
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise
offer
* Financial stocks rise, underpins TOPIX
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday morning, dragged down by declines in technology shares
after their U.S. counterparts were sold off sharply on Friday.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 19,848.60 in
midmorning trade.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers and Apple
suppliers led the declines, with Tokyo Electron
tumbling 3.5 percent, Advantest Corp dropping 3.4
percent, TDK Corp shedding 3.0 percent and Taiyo Yuden
declining 3.1 percent.
On Friday, Apple Inc shares fell 3.9 percent in
their biggest daily percentage decline since April 2016 after a
report that iPhones to be launched later this year will use
modem chips with slower download speeds than some rival
smartphones.
"Since Japanese tech shares had chased strong performances
on the Nasdaq, they will likely see a correction for now," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Meanwhile, a key focus for markets this week is the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday
in which it is expected to raise interest rates.
Investors will focus on any fresh hints on the pace of
further tightening in the near term and also next year, and any
details on its plans to trim its balance sheet.
Elsewhere, financial stocks gained, helping the broader
Topix outperform. It rose 0.1 percent to 1,593.60.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.0 percent,
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.4 percent and insurer
T&D Holdings soared 4.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Toshiba Corp surged 7.5 percent after a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Western
Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba's
prized semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.1 percent to
14,189.50.
