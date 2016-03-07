Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-taking, digests U.S. job data

* Investors continue to focus on macro data, including Japan
GDP
* Sharp soars as market expects Foxconn's deal this week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday morning, snapping a four-day winning streak as
investors remained cautious after the market rebounded sharply
last week, while the market quickly digested Friday's U.S. jobs
data.
The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 16,920.01 in
midmorning trade, after rebounding 5.1 percent last week.
Analysts said that investor risk appetite had returned since
oil prices rebounded and the yen's strengthening had paused, but
profit-taking from last week's rally would likely keep the
market under pressure on Monday.
Mining shares, which had soared in the past four days,
languished. Inpex Corp fell 1.9 percent and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co shed 0.6 percent.
Bank stocks had a weaker tone, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group falling 0.5 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
shedding 1.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group sliding 0.2 percent.
Exporters were mixed. Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.1
percent, Honda Motor Co dropped 0.5 percent and
Panasonic Corp rose 1.0 percent.
U.S. stocks gained as investors took heart from employment
data which soothed investors' concerns about a sluggish economy
without bolstering fears of an imminent interest hike. Nonfarm
payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month. However, lower
wages and hours kept a lid on inflation, a key factor as the
Federal Reserve considers when next to raise U.S. interest
rates.
"The result of the U.S. jobs data was neutral to Japanese
investors. The market will continue to stay focused on macro
data such as this week's GDP," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an
equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Japan's economy is forecast to have shrunk an annualised 1.5
percent in October-December last year, a Reuters poll of 21
analysts showed, slightly worse than the early estimate of a 1.4
percent contraction. The revised data is due out Tuesday.
Sharp Corp soared 7.3 percent as investors expect
Taiwan's Foxconn will close a deal this week to buy Sharp.
The broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 1,362.61 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
12,322.29.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)