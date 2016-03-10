Nikkei rises for first time in 4 days, exporters gain, miners outperform

* Kansai Electric dives on court order to halt reactor
operations
* Mining shares outperform on higher oil prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei rose on Thursday
morning, gaining for the first time in four days as higher oil
prices improved investors' risk appetite, while expectations
that the European Central Bank will ease further boded well for
Japan's exports to Europe.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 16,838.77 in
midmorning trade, after falling 2.2 percent in the past three
days to hit a one-week low.
The dollar was steady against the yen at 113.26 yen,
which helped exporters gain ground. Toyota Motor Corp
added 1.4 percent, Honda Motor Co rose 0.9 percent and
Nissan Motor Co advanced 1.3 percent.
Mining shares outperformed, with both Inpex Corp
and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co rising 2.6 percent
after oil prices rose as much as 5 percent on Wednesday.
Some investors also said sentiment was also helped by
expectations of more monetary stimulus measures from the ECB
later in the day.
"Investors are 'risk on' now. The euro's weakness is
indicating something positive out of the ECB meeting, so the
market may rise further in the afternoon," said Hiroaki Mino,
director of investment information department at Mizuho
Securities.
The ECB is expected to make a 10 basis-point cut to its
deposit rate, taking it deeper into negative territory, while
some type of adjustment of the central bank's 1.5 trillion euro
asset purchase programme is also expected by markets.
Bucking the strength, the utility sector fell 3.6
percent, and was the only sector in negative territory as Kansai
Electric Power Co nosedived 16 percent after a court
ordered the company to halt operations at two nuclear reactors
at its Takahama plant.
The news dragged down other names in the sector, with Tokyo
Electric Power Co shedding 4.3 percent and Kyushu
Electric Power Co stumbling 7.1 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,348.75 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to
12,214.98.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)