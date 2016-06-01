Nikkei extends morning losses as yen strengthens, exporters slide

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average extended its earlier losses after the yen built on its gains, with the U.S. dollar slipping below 110 yen, hurting the profit outlook for exporters and other Japanese shares that benefit from a weaker currency.
The Nikkei share average was 1.9 percent lower at 16,914.13 in late afternoon trading.
Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp slid 2.2 percent in late afternoon trading while automaker Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.8 percent and tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp slipped 1.5 percent.
The broader Topix slid 1.5 percent to 1,359.25 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 1.6 percent lower at 12,248.67. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio