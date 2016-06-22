Nikkei drops on profit-taking, investors jumpy before Brexit vote

* SoftBank surges after Supercell sale
* Nikkei gained 4.7 pct in past 3 days
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as
investors took profits from recent gains against a background of
nerves over Thursday's Brexit referendum.
The Nikkei shed 1.0 percent to 16,007.52 in
midmorning trade after rising 4.7 percent in the past three
days.
"Many people want to take profits before the event, and they
want to take new positions after the Brexit outcome," said
Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset
Management, adding that trading may be subdued throughout the
day.
Recent opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards
keeping Britain in the European Union, but there are signs that
momentum has stalled for the 'In' camp and the vote still looks
too close to call.
Exporters lost ground on the profit-taking, with Toyota
Motor Corp falling 0.8 percent, Honda Motor Co
shedding 1.7 percent and Panasonic Corp dropping 1.3
percent.
The dollar stood at 104.41 yen after briefly trading
above 105.00 yen for the first time in nearly a week after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held the line of "gradual
increases" in U.S. rates.
In testimony before Congress, Yellen expressed general
optimism about the U.S. economy and said gradual hikes in the
federal funds rate were likely to be needed.
Bucking the weakness, online gaming company Gumi Inc
rose more than 7 percent after it said it will reduce
its capital reserve and fully cancel out a loss of 5.06 billion
yen that had been brought forward.
SoftBank Group Corp rose 2.7 percent after Tencent
Holdings Ltd, China's biggest gaming group, said it
will buy a majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker
Supercell from SoftBank in a deal valued at roughly $8.6
billion. Meanwhile, news that heir-apparent Nikesh Arora was to
step down left investors uncertain over SoftBank's succession
planning.
The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,279.28
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
11,549.03.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)