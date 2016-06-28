Nikkei edges down in volatile trade; automakers weigh

* Rising U.S. futures supports mood - analysts
* Takata tumbles after air bag linked to fatal crash in
Malaysia
* Shimamura soars on strong quarterly profit
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 28 Japanese stocks weakened in
volatile trade on Tuesday morning, with automakers leading the
declines on growing worries about the global economic fallout
from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Nikkei opened lower and dropped more than 2
percent at one point, but it also flirted with positive
territory briefly. At 0213 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.3 percent
to 15,261.82.
Analysts said a pause in sterling's fall offered some
respite.
"Short-covering in the currency market and U.S. futures
market is limiting selling," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities. "But overall sentiment remains
fragile."
The pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.3288 after falling
as far as $1.3122 overnight, a low not seen since 1985.
S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures and Dow Jones
industrial average futures were up about 0.7, indicating Wall
Street will open higher after a sharp sell-off on the previous
day.
Japanese automakers underperformed, with the transport
equipment sector falling 2.6 percent, the third worst
performer on the board.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 3.2 percent and Honda
Motor Co shed 1.5 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp
tumbled 4.7 percent.
"Until companies get a clear sense of what the impact will
be on their earnings, a strong yen will likely to stay as the
reason for selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Takata Corp dived 6 percent after Honda Motor Co
said the driver-side airbag inflator ruptured during a
fatal crash in Malaysia was possibly the third death this year
in the Southeast Asian country linked to airbags from Takata.
Shimamura Co soared 8 percent after discount
clothing chain operator posted a 44.2 percent increase to 7.98
billion yen in its net profit for the March-May quarter.
The broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,218.85 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to
11,008.99.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)