Nikkei slips as investors remain cautious

* Exporters up, defensive stocks down as investors reverse
positions
* Market worried about growth amid prospect Fed won't raise
rates
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
modestly on Thursday as investors remained wary after turmoil
returned to global markets earlier in the week.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 15,318.05 points
by mid-morning after briefly flirting with positive territory.
The index dropped 1.9 percent to a more than one-week low on
Wednesday on worries of instability in Europe after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union and on fears that the global
economy is facing a prolonged period of stagnation.
Volatile currency markets also kept investors on edge. The
dollar dropped 0.3 percent to 101.04 yen, though it
remained above the previous session's low of 100.20.
"Though the Nikkei has recovered a bit since the bottom hit
on Brexit, market sentiment is still sour," said Hikaru Sato, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that
investors were still seeking safe-haven assets such as bonds.
As the key U.S. jobs data is slated to be out on Friday,
investors are refraining from taking large positions, traders
say. They say that the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve
keeping U.S. interest rates on hold for a while relieved
investors, but global growth concerns may persist.
The minutes for the Fed's June 14-15 meeting, which took
place before the British EU referendum, showed widespread unease
over the potential impact of a Brexit and over the May job
report which suggested a severe slowdown in hiring by U.S.
employers.
On Thursday, investors reversed positions from the day
before, when exporters and cyclical banking stocks
underperformed.
Exporters rebounded, with both Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co rising 0.7 percent.
Banking stocks also gained ground. Both Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
rose 1.1 percent.
Defensive stocks, which managed to avoid a sharp sell-off on
Wednesday underperformed on Thursday. KDDI Corp dropped
2.7 percent, while Terumo Corp shed 1.9 percent.
Together, the stocks contributed a hefty 29 points, or nearly
half of the Nikkei's drop in the morning.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,229.64
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to
11,080.26.
