Nikkei soars 4 pct on US stocks rise, Abe's victory boosts confidence

(Updates with close)
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 4 percent on Monday after U.S. stocks rose and the
country's ruling coalition won a landslide victory in upper
house elections, boosting confidence in the market.
The Nikkei ended at 15,708.82 points, a one-week
closing high, after earlier touching its highest intraday levels
since June 24.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition victory is expected to
bolster his grip over the conservative party, which he led back
to power in 2012 promising to revive the economy with hyper-easy
monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.
"PM Abe continues a winning streak, giving him a mandate
from the Japanese voters to continue LDP policies," said Hiroki
Allen, chief representative of Superfund Japan in Tokyo.
On Monday, former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke
visited the Bank of Japan, according to a Reuters witness.
Government sources told Reuters on Friday that Bernanke, who
steered the United States through its worst financial crisis in
modern times, would meet with BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week.
While there were no measurable effects on the market of the
Bernanke news, there was an "overall positive impression that
the BOJ is open to ideas," Allen said.
The broader Topix gained 3.8 percent to 1,255.79 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 3.7 percent to
11,296.43.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Tokyo markets team; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)