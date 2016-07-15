Nikkei hits 5-week high on robust Wall Street, sagging yen

* Nikkei up 1.2 pct, on track to gain 9.7 pct on week
* Shares of Line debut 48 pct above IPO price
* Fast Retailing jumps on rise in Uniqlo store sales
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a five-week high on Friday and was on track for a fifth day
of gains, lifted by a continuing record run on Wall Street and a
sagging yen.
At midday, the Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at
16,575.63 after touching 16,581.62, its highest since June 10.
The index was headed for a gain of about 9.7 percent this
week, during which fiscal and monetary stimulus hopes, receding
Brexit worries and a sliding yen boosted risk sentiment.
"Upbeat U.S. stocks and the yen's weakening are continuing
to push the Nikkei higher," said Masahiro Ichikawa, a senior
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo. "The
Bank of England may have gone against expectations by standing
pat on monetary policy, but it did leave the door open for a
rate cut in August and spared the markets from confusion."
The BOE wrong-footed investors by keeping interest rates on
hold on Thursday, but held out the prospect of a stimulus
package soon to help the economy cope with Britain's decision to
leave the European Union.
An attack in Nice, France that killed at least 75 people
late on Thursday was taken in stride.
"We need to be aware of risk aversion if geopolitical risks
show signs of spreading, but it won't negatively impact the
financial system if such risks are geographically contained,"
Ichikawa said.
In their closely watched Tokyo debut, Line Corp
shares opened at 4,900 yen ($46.17), 48 percent above their IPO
price of 3,300 yen after the Japanese messaging app firm raised
115 billion yen from a dual New York-Tokyo listing. The stock
was last at 4,680 yen.
Fast Retailing Co was up 16.3 percent after the
operator of Uniqlo clothing stores posted a 18.6 percent rise in
March-May operating profit.
Furthermore, Nomura Securities raised Fast Retailing to
"buy" from "neutral," citing cost efficiency.
Lion Corp fell as much as 6.6 percent after Credit
Suisse cut the home goods and toiletries company's rating to
"neutral" from "outperform," saying that the target price was
achieved.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
each gained 0.9 percent to 1,322.75 and 11,886.93,
respectively.
Financial stocks led the S&P 500 and the Dow
industrials to record highs on Thursday after JPMorgan's
strong quarterly results.
The dollar rose above 106 yen for the first time since the
British referendum.
($1 = 106.1400 yen)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)