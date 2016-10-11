Nikkei rises as oil surge boosts miners, weak yen lifts risk appetite

* U.S. jobs, presidential debate help Japan market - analysts

* Airline stocks underperform after oil prices rise

* Ono Pharma stumbles as research data favours rival

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.

The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 17,020.62 in midmorning trade, while the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to hit a four-month high of 1,362.33.

Investors returned from a long weekend to find overseas developments had benefited Japanese stocks while markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Intensely scrutinised U.S. jobs data on Friday showed that U.S. employment growth eased for the third straight month in September and the jobless rate rose, but the slowdown was not expected to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates later this year.

Meanwhile, after the second U.S. presidential debate on Monday, most investors saw Democrat Hillary Clinton holding a lead in the U.S. presidential election over Republican rival Donald Trump.

"Nothing has been decided yet... we are not 100 percent sure on a U.S. rate hike or a Clinton presidency. But the outcomes of the key events over the weekend were seen helping the Japanese market," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Mining shares outperformed, with Inpex Corp surging 5.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co jumping 6.8 percent as oil prices soared on Monday after Russia said it was ready to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in curbing crude output.

But shares of airlines, whose fuel costs move in line with oil prices, underperformed. ANA Holdings Inc shed 0.1 percent and Japan Airlines Co fell 1.4 percent.

The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the yen at 103.90 yen, helping exporters. Panasonic Corp and TDK Corp each gained 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Takata Corp dived more than 10 percent after The Wall Street Journal reported late last week that the troubled Japanese air bag maker is weighing a U.S. bankruptcy filing as one option to clear a path for an outside investor.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co stumbled 11 percent after analysts said new data is likely to prompt doctors to abandon Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in favour of Merck & Co's rival Keytruda in a large segment of the market for lung cancer medicines.

Ono and Bristol-Myers Squibb are partners in the development of the Opdivo cancer drug.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,360.73 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to 12,183.31. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)